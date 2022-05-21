Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Stock Position Reduced by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,700 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 7,979.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 42,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LCAP stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.52. 92,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,630. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in PropTech sector. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

