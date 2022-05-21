Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LAD. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $410.71.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

NYSE:LAD opened at $284.52 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $272.20 and a 1 year high of $387.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.53.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 43.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,487,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total value of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,070 shares of company stock worth $2,229,681 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.