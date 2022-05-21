Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on May 21st, 2022

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LAD. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $410.71.

NYSE:LAD opened at $284.52 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $272.20 and a 1 year high of $387.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.53.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 43.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,487,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total value of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,070 shares of company stock worth $2,229,681 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.