Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Local Bounti is a premier controlled environment agriculture company. Local Bounti, formerly known as Leo Holdings III Corp, is based in HAMILTON, Mont. “

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Local Bounti in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.80.

NYSE:LOCL opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93. Local Bounti has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCL. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Local Bounti during the 1st quarter worth about $1,812,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Local Bounti by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Local Bounti during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Local Bounti during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Local Bounti during the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Local Bounti (LOCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.