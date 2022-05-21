Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Bought by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after buying an additional 184,430 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,406.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after buying an additional 36,792 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.20. 143,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,660. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $151.28 and a 12-month high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

