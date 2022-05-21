MAI Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

VPU opened at $156.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.86. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $138.25 and a one year high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

