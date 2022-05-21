MAI Capital Management Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $180.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $164.75 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.