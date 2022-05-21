Maincoin Market Cap Tops $48,119.51 (MNC)

Maincoin (MNC) traded down 68.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Maincoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded down 71.8% against the dollar. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $48,119.51 and approximately $6,176.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maincoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,412.77 or 1.00007616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002202 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Maincoin Coin Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Maincoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.