ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 328.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 416,355 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 34.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $5,842,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 8.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 855,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,667,000 after purchasing an additional 65,789 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAN traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.11. The stock had a trading volume of 716,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,769. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.75. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $84.32 and a 12-month high of $124.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.32. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.64%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

