ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) PT Raised to $96.00 at Truist Financial

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MANT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.14.

Get ManTech International alerts:

MANT opened at $94.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.07. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.74.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. ManTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ManTech International by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,560,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,083,000 after purchasing an additional 190,472 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ManTech International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ManTech International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,107,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ManTech International by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ManTech International by 19.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 911,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,521,000 after purchasing an additional 151,027 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.