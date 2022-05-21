MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $270.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.33.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $279.31 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $249.01 and a 12-month high of $498.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.15.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in MarketAxess by 37.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.