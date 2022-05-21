Marston’s’ (MARS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MARS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.80) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 100.83 ($1.24).

LON:MARS opened at GBX 58.55 ($0.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £371.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91. Marston’s has a 52-week low of GBX 50.71 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 98.45 ($1.21). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.33.

In related news, insider William Rucker bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £114,000 ($140,532.54).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

