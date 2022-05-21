MASQ (MASQ) Trading Up 8% Over Last Week

MASQ (MASQ) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0872 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $149,804.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MASQ has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,663.28 or 0.12490891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 341% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00504333 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,832.66 or 1.86965733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033784 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008838 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

