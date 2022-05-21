MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lowered its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,220,000 after acquiring an additional 472,407 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDU traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.57. 1,365,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,810. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

