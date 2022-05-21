Meggitt’s (MEGGF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their hold rating on shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $800.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGGF opened at $9.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. Meggitt has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

Meggitt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

