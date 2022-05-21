Meme Price Tops $409.51 on Top Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00194169 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003258 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000468 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001386 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.01 or 0.00374146 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000453 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.