MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $956.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,670.50.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $775.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,040.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,134.38. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $640.00 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,114,000 after buying an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $8,733,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in MercadoLibre by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

