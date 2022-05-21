Merculet Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week (MVP)

Merculet (MVP) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last week, Merculet has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Merculet has a market cap of $352,317.09 and approximately $98,010.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 74% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,672.45 or 0.12463505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 334.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00499797 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,579.68 or 1.85231453 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00034059 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008763 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,257,622 coins. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.