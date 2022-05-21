Metaverse ETP Price Reaches $0.0500 on Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $37,847.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000693 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,195,768 coins and its circulating supply is 80,195,670 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.