Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Analysts predict that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) will report sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Methanex reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year sales of $4.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $4.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on MEOH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 23.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $831,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,780,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 25.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $48.73. The company had a trading volume of 372,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,372. Methanex has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

