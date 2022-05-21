MintMe.com Coin One Day Volume Reaches $22,849.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $2.68 million and $22,849.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,506.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,977.35 or 0.06701531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00238059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016702 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.41 or 0.00658867 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.82 or 0.00599272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00069187 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004493 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.