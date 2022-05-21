Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MRTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Mirati Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.42.

MRTX opened at $63.35 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $51.16 and a 52 week high of $195.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.58.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,489 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,326,000 after buying an additional 201,847 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

