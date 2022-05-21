Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MRTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Mirati Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.42.
MRTX opened at $63.35 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $51.16 and a 52 week high of $195.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.58.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,489 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,326,000 after buying an additional 201,847 shares in the last quarter.
About Mirati Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.