Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Hits One Day Volume of $25,270.00

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded down 26.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00005954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $25,270.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 72.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 488.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,537.74 or 0.11997555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 299% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00501597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,569.27 or 1.85061197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033721 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

