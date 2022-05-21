Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives $21.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCW. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCW traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.38. 1,154,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,044. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $191.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.10 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.