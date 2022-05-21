MKT Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 5.5% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in 3M by 753.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in 3M by 86.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 39,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMM traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.83. 4,195,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,266. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $206.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.92.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

