MKT Advisors LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.1% of MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $349,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,786,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282,071. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.23. The stock has a market cap of $340.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $131.94 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

