MKT Advisors LLC Makes New $480,000 Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 406,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after buying an additional 17,267 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,532,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 117,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,757,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,446,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $94.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average of $80.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

