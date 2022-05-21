MKT Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,047 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Walmart accounts for about 0.9% of MKT Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KWB Wealth grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,321,410 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,438,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,392,466. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

