MKT Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 43,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 26,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,388,336,000 after buying an additional 240,099 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON traded down $2.90 on Friday, hitting $189.75. 3,882,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,329. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.33 and its 200-day moving average is $196.75.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

