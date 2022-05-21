MKT Advisors LLC Takes $677,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,485 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Boeing by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Boeing by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $6.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.70. 18,783,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,372,675. The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $258.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.63.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.81.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

