MKT Advisors LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,385 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. Target makes up 0.7% of MKT Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,300,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,859,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $150.89 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.96.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

