Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 129 ($1.59). Approximately 62,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 193,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.50 ($1.56).

The firm has a market capitalization of £140.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. This is a positive change from Mobius Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

