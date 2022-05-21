Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $66.13. 70,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,114. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.80. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $56.35 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort (Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.