Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 283.33 ($3.49).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MONY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.82) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.71) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.96) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of MONY stock traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 172.80 ($2.13). 404,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,273. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 181.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 196.97. The stock has a market cap of £927.70 million and a PE ratio of 17.63. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 162.30 ($2.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 280 ($3.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

