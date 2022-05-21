Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. Monro had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 706,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,053. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09. Monro has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNRO. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,612,000 after purchasing an additional 50,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,929,000 after buying an additional 19,181 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 29.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,456,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,580,000 after buying an additional 332,889 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 35.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,519,000 after buying an additional 286,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after buying an additional 107,669 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

