Morgan Stanley Cuts Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $250.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley to $250.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.20.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $141.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $132.03 and a fifty-two week high of $230.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.95.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.22). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $65,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $319,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,254 shares of company stock worth $819,966. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

