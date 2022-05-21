Morgan Stanley Trims ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Target Price to $594.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley to $594.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NOW. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $658.00.

NOW stock opened at $433.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $506.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $568.92. The firm has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.66, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,758,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.44, for a total transaction of $2,877,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,278 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

