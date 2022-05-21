MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Price Target Lowered to €37.00 at Morgan Stanley

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from €40.00 ($41.67) to €37.00 ($38.54) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a €31.00 ($32.29) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($47.92) to €30.00 ($31.25) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.33.

MOR stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $22.54.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 121.54% and a negative net margin of 341.56%. The business had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MorphoSys by 325.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 10.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 81,321 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

