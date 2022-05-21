Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Shares Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the third quarter worth $1,004,000.

Shares of TMFC stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $32.54. 92,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21.

