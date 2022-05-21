Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $205.98 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MOV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.63. 199,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,139. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $742.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,181.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $149,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,680.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 164,228 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,271,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 380,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after buying an additional 76,793 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69,862 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

