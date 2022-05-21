Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $205.98 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

In other Movado Group news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $149,758.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,680.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,181.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 64.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 146.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

