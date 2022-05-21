MQS Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,458 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 7.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 37.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $539,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.90.

NYSE GWRE traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $77.60. 478,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,611. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.68. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $334,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $147,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

