MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,282 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,282 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WTS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.81. 251,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,459. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.84 and its 200-day moving average is $162.42. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.47 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

WTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Watts Water Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.