MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,670 Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,518,000 after purchasing an additional 49,216 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3,579.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after buying an additional 194,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,021,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,445,000 after buying an additional 31,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CUZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.41. The stock had a trading volume of 591,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,136. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $32.84 and a one year high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

Cousins Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.