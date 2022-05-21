MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,524 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REXR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on REXR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $63.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.44 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.18%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.