MQS Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 515 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 43.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 7.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.14.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total value of $118,535.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded up $16.70 on Friday, reaching $395.42. 361,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,643. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $414.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

