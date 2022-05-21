MQS Management LLC Invests $230,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.79. 3,838,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,470,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.29 and a 200-day moving average of $81.92. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 64.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.21.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

