MQS Management LLC Invests $309,000 in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 285.00 to 305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.22.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.98. 2,704,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,828,216. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $39.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.