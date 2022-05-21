MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CNO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,796.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. 1,062,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

About CNO Financial Group (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.