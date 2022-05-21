MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 129 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $889,586,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,718,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,948.82.

NYSE:CMG traded up $21.62 on Friday, hitting $1,294.11. 348,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,014. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,487.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,562.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,233.25 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.