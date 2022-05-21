MQS Management LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Shares of NYSE ASH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.95. The company had a trading volume of 393,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,817. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.14. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $111.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.89 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

